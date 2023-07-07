NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed, of in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at: storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
2499 El Camino Real
Las Cruces, NM 88007
575 382-0000
BEGINNING ON TUESDAY JULY 25, 2023 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY JULY 28th, 2023 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS: 13, 265 & 538 (Tenant address is “last known”)
UNIT 013
AMBER BROCKMAN
825 W. TAYLOR RD
LAS CRUCES, NM 88007
Unit items consist of: Couch, Guitar, totes, playhouse furniture, misc. items
UNIT 265
MARK LECHUGA
1850 SEXTON ST. APT #7
LAS CRUCES, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Luggage, bags, boxes, misc. items.
UNIT 538
NORMA HERNANDEZ
215 S. MARTINEZ ST.
LAS CRUCES, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Mattress, boxes, xmas décor, misc. items
HCS Pub. July 7, 14, 2023
PUBLIC SALE
