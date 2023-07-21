“Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Wednesday August 09, 2023 at 9:00 am. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Pan America, 4620 Pan American Freeway , Albuquerque, NM, 87109
303 – Charlotte McDougal, 4601 Carlisle Blvd NE APT 814, Albuquerque, NM, 87109, Audio equiptment, boxes, adult clothing, childrens clothing, electronics, household items, backpacks,
037 – Bernie Etsitty, 4047 Montgomery Blvd Ne Apt B18, Albuquerque, NM, 87109, appliances, boxes, household items, bicycle, bookcase, table and chairs, TV, vacuum, washing
190 – Byron E Vasquez, 526 Texas St SE, Albuqerque, NM, 87108, fan, ironing board, boxes, misc items, chest.
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with DEBIT or CREDIT CARD, CERTIFIED CHECK or MONEY ORDER ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.”
HCS Pub. July 21, 28, 2023
