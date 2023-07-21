NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart 7440 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108 to satisfy a lien August 8th 2023 at approx. 12:00PM at www.storagetreasures.com
A22 Margaret Moya 401 Texas St NE Apt 1, Albuquerque, NM 87108
D48 Tatiana Green 402 Carlisle blvd Se , Albuquerque , NM 87106
E44 Chrisean Gray 1033 Madeira Dr SE Apt 212, Albuquerque, NM 87108
E76 Joseph Gomez 805 Alvarado Dr NE , Albuquerque , NM 87108
F10 Michelle Espinoza PO Box 72218, Albuquerque, NM 87195
F33F34 Dee Sanchez 5908 Osuna Rd NE Apt C, Albuquerque, NM 87109 5741 Avineda La Ramada NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114
F46 SAVANNAH SPRUNK 2229 WILLIAM ST SE, ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87102
F48 Gareth Johnson P.O. Box 624 , Ramah, NM 87321
G59 Karlina Chavez 2524 Oro Vista Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107
G101 Carmen B Calabaza 240 Louisiana Blvd NE Apt H , ABQ, NM 87108
H6 Richard Gibson 319 Pennsylvania st ne, Albuquerque , NM 87108
H19 Lee Daryl Cagle 1325 La Poblana Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107
I5 Tabitha Smith 4205 Rancho Alegre Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120
I8 Christie Sheka 105 Texas St SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108
HCS Pub. July 21, 28, 2023
PUBLIC SALE
