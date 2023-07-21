“Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Wednesday August 09, 2023 at 9:00 am. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Eubank, 4801 Eubank Blvd NE , Albuquerque, NM, 87111
29003 – Bobbie Jo Duerre, 9 Quail Hollow Ct, Tijeras, NM, 87059, couch, food, fan, vacuum, table, chairs, lamps, decore, microwave, mini fridge, clothes, shoes, plushie,
17016 – Soteria (Lynette Cass), 4830 Juan Tabo Blvd NE Suite J, Albuquerque, NM, 87111, Hair salon chairs, mirror, sewing machine, table, bench, hair dryer machine, furniture, a/c unit, books
17010 – Nicole M Harmon, 3109 Vermont St NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87110, Household Goods and Misc Items
21001 – Alicia Frailey, 2608 LA CHARLES DR NE, ALBUERQUE, NM, 87112, baby items, bed, flag, boxes, fire tools, vacuum, desk, chair, stool, totes, clothes, lamp
21003 – Vanna Jim, 4401 Morris St NE Apt 160 160, Albuquerque, NM, 87111, Couch, bed, mattress boxes, kitchen tools, fishing tools, bags, tv stand
23009 – Alexander Doner, 6001 Moon St NE Apt 3514, Albuquerque, NM, 87111, Speakers, chair, furniture, broom, level, speaker foam, couch, luggare, extension cords
12041 – Danya Gibson, 400 Gaslight Ln, Lincoln, NE, 68521, Mattresses, boxes, clothes, bicycles, crutches, totes, kids toys, chair, lamp, paintings
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with DEBIT or CREDIT CARD, CERTIFIED CHECK or MONEY ORDER ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.”
HCS Pub. July 21, 28, 2023
