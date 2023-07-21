“Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Wednesday August 09, 2023 at 9:00 am. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Coors, 2559 Coors Blvd NW , Albuquerque, NM, 87120
N24 – BRIAN K STINNETT, PO Box 182, Roy, NM, 87743, Washer, Dryer, Toys, Boxes, bags
N99 – Thomas Andrews, 1016 Coal Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM, 87102, Bags, Boxes, furniture, air,conditioner, misc
S25 – RICHARD K QUASHIE, 500 TYLER #91 BALLOON VIEW, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87113, furniture, appliances, boxes, furniture dolly, entertainment stand, bike
P14 – Nathan Kompus, 8146 Sand Springs Cir NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87114, Furniture, printer, toolboxes, coffee maker, circularsaw, boxes, and luggage.
C11 – Randy Hultz, 1501 Joanne Ct SW, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87121, Boxes, Furniture, Lawn and garden, file cabinet, Lawnmower,air conditioner, tools
I81 – Falencia Parra, 316 Grove St NE Apt B, Albuquerque, NM, 87108, Bike parts, bike wheels, totes, duffle bags, push broom, misc items
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with DEBIT or CREDIT CARD, CERTIFIED CHECK or MONEY ORDER ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.”
HCS Pub. July 21, 28, 2023
“Notice of Public Auction.