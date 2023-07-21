NEW MEXICO STOR-N-LOCK
220 ISLETA BOULEVARD S W
ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87105
(505) 877-8088
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Notice is hereby given Pursuant to New Mexico Statutes Sec. 48-3-14 seq. that the following goods will be sold at 220 Isleta Blvd. SW, Albuquerque, NM August 5, 2023,
at 10:00 AM to satisfy the lien claimed by New Mexico Stor-N-Lock, together with all cost of the sale.
Frances Gallegos, 670 Desert Senna Ave SW, Los Lunas, NM 87031.
Unit A08 & B21/22, $649.00, Miscellaneous
Janet Woods, 3 Owl Rd, Tijeras, NM 87059.
Unit A33, $390.00, Miscellaneous
New Mexico Stor-N-Lock may withdraw any of the above items from the sale at any time without prior notice.
HCS Pub. July 21, 28, 2023
Storage Sale
NEW MEXICO STOR-N-LOCK