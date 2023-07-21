Storage Sale

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: PURSUANT TO NM STATUTES, CHAPTER 314, HB 273, (Self Storage Lien Act) that the following storage unit(s) will be sold on Monday July 31th, 2023 at 9:00 AM to satisfy liens claimed by Albuquerque Self Storage, Inc. (13041 Central NE) together with all costs of sale.
C-70 Alarcon, Selena 237 Dallas St NE ABQ NM 87108 Boxes, Clothing, Misc. $ 540.10
E-143 Baca, Robert 13317 Central NE Room 227 ABQ NM 87123 Step Ladder, Window A/C, Car jack, Tools, Washer/Dryer, Lots of Misc. $ 776.10
H-210 Naranjo, April ℅ Vigil 4401 Montgomery Blvd NE 1-B ABQ NM 87109 A/C Unit, Fans, Stereo sys., Chairs, Furn., Boxes, Misc. $ 883.70
I-238 Reid, Roxroy 100 Richard Rd Corrales NM 87048 Dining set, Twister lights, Hose, Lots of misc. $ 552.25
I-249 Rascon, Ramon 12201 Lomas NE #221 ABQ NM 87112 Suit case set, 3 storage trunks, Misc. $ 971.60
P-455 Jackson, Kim & Con 215 Tennessee NE Apt A ABQ NM 87108 ABQ NM 87108 Bavarian soft pretzel machine, Pitco fryer, Bird cages, Dresser, Hedger, Tools, Walker, Misc. $ 776.10
R-519 Warren, Jennifer 5070 Walden Ave Ft. Worth TX 76132 Safe, Sound bar, XBox 360, Weights/bench, Guitar, Child’s electric car, Fan, Misc $ 652.53
All of the above storage lockers may be withdrawn at any time without prior notice.
Manager, H. Martinez
HCS Pub. July 21, 28, 2023
PURSUANT TO the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act [NMSA 1978]. Twice the Space Solano, 750 S Solano Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88001, Twice the Space Picacho, 2411 W Picacho Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88007, Twice the Space Missouri, 1750 Luna St, Las Cruces, NM 88001, Twice the Space El Paseo, 1585 El Paseo, Las Cruces, NM 88001, and Twice the Space Hadley, 1712 W Hadley, Las Cruces, NM 88005, will sell the following units contents online at www.storagetreasures.com in a public auction to satisfy the owners lien for rent monies owed on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 11:00 am. The auction will be open to bidding August 1 to August 12, 2023. Units for consideration: At Solano: SC06: Fernando Carreras, 2600 Dona Ana Rd Trlr 9, Las Cruces, NM 88007; filing cabinets, yard tools, computer parts, ladder, furniture, misc; SB12: Courtney Nehlsyn, 1201 Nevada, Las Cruces, NM 88001; wood dining set, furniture, vacuum, misc; SD10: Rick Guerrero, 3942 Staghorn Ct, Las Cruces, NM 88012; dressers, furniture, clothing, coolers, misc; SE01: Brianna Rodriguez, 1155 Montana Ave #3, Las Cruces, NM 88001; SF04: Ciara Sanchez, 214 Second St, Ruidoso, NM 88345; dressers, tables, toys, clothing, books, misc; SF20: Giselle Garcia, 1955 S Telshor Apt 32, Las Cruces, NM 88011; beds, clothing, speakers, bar, misc; At Picacho: P021: Juan Misquez, 425 E Mountain Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88001; ladder, furniture, clothing, misc; At Missouri: M28: Rose Marie Pantoja, 245 Las Posada Lane, Las Cruces, NM 88005; tools, clothing, large locker, tarp, misc; At El Paseo: EP26: Candice Carpenter, 2210 Solano Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88001; futon, dressers, night stands, clothing, household items, bike parts, misc; EP29: Juan Carlos Guereca, 1120 Plain St, Apt 2B, Las Cruces, NM 88001; clothing, car battery, tools, household items, misc; At Hadley: H52: Orlando Clark Lopez, 4306 San Ysidro Rd, Las Cruces, NM 88007; sofas, mattresses, household items, outside fire place; H87: Elena Martinez, 1936 Newton Street, Las Cruces, NM 88001; ladder, chairs, furniture, washer, yard tools, kennel, art, misc.
HCS Pub. July 21, 28, 2023
Storage Sale
