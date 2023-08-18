STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE PROBATE COURT
BERNALILLO COUNTY
No. 2023-0661
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
ROY MARTINEZ, Deceased,
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or within sixty (60) days of the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned personal representative Julian Martinez, c/o Roepke Law Firm, llc at 2501 San Pedro NE Suite 205, Albuquerque, New Mexico, 87110, or filed with the Probate Court, 415 Silver Ave SW 2nd Fl, Albuquerque, New Mexico, 87102.
DATED: The 11 day of August, 2023.
/s/ Karl H. Roepke
Karl H. Roepke
Attorney for
Julian Martinez, PR
2501 San Pedro NE Suite 205
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-323-0515
[email protected]
HCS Pub. August 18, 25, September 1, 2023
