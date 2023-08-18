SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
Cause No.: D-202-PB-2023-00568
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
THOMAS MARTIN TAFOYA, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned Personal Representative, c/o AHR LAW OFFICES, P.C., 6707 Academy Road, NE, Suite A, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87109, or filed with the Bernalillo County District Court Clerk, PO Box 488, Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87103.
DATED this 15th day of August, 2023.
/s/ Christopher Jason Tafoya
CHRISTOPHER JASON TAFOYA
Personal Representative of the Estate of
THOMAS MARTIN TAFOYA, Deceased
SUBMITTED BY:
AHR LAW OFFICES, P.C.
By /s/ Lewis J Terr
LEWIS J. TERR
Attorney for the Estate of THOMAS MARTIN TAFOYA
6707 Academy Road NE –
Suite A
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87109
Telephone: (505) 821-5122
Facsimile: (505) 821-6868
HCS Pub. August 18, 25, September 1, 2023
