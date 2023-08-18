STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNILILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-PB-2023-00571
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
JOHN E. BUEHLER, DECEASED
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Joseph H. Buehler and Diane C. Bachicha have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of this Estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or within sixty (60) days after mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to: 1) one of the undersigned co-personal representatives at their attorney’s address as listed below; or 2) filed with the Second Judicial District Court at the following address: 400 Lomas Blvd NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.
DATED: AUGUST 15, 2023
Respectfully submitted,
HURLEY TOEVS STYLES HAMBLIN & PANTER PA
By Electronically signed /s/ Thomas H. Toevs
Thomas H. Toevs, Esq.
Attorneys for Co-Personal Representatives
PO Box 31670
Albuquerque, NM 87109
(505) 888-1188
HCS Pub. August 18, 25, September 1, 2023
