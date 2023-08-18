STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-PB-2023-00509
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
MARLENE A. HERMAN, deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that RUDOLPH F. HERMAN and KIM M. TRUJEQUE have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of MARLENE A. HERMAN, deceased. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to the Co-Personal Representatives, c/o Lovato Law, PC, 661 Quantum Rd. NE, Suite 10, Rio Rancho, NM 87124, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court located at 400 Lomas Blvd., Albuquerque, NM 87102.
Dated: August 09, 2023
Respectfully submitted by:
LOVATO LAW, P.C.
By: /s/ Edward W. Lovato
Edward W. Lovato, Esq.
661 Quantum Rd. NE, Suite 10
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
Tel: (505) 738-3777
[email protected]
Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives
HCS Pub. August 18, 25, September 1, 2023
No. D-202-PB-2023-00509
STATE OF NEW MEXICO