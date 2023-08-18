STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-PB-2023-00526
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
Rosemary Neff, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Rosemary Neff, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to the Personal Representative, c/o Pregenzer Baysinger Wideman & Sale, PC, 2424 Louisiana Boulevard NE, Suite 200, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, 400 Lomas Blvd NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.
Dated: August 10, 2023.
/s/ Judith Callan
Judith Callan
9101 Atkinson Place NE
Albuquerque, NM 87112
(505) 263-3062
Personal Representative
PREGENZER BAYSINGER WIDEMAN & SALE, PC
By: /s/ Marcy G. Baysinger
Marcy G. Baysinger
2424 Louisiana Blvd NE,
Suite 200
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Phone: 505-872-0505
Fax: 505-872-1009
[email protected]
Attorneys for Personal Representative
HCS Pub. August 18, 25, September 1, 2023
STATE OF NEW MEXICO