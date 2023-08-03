NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage Valley Vista, 3901 Ervien ln SW Albuquerque, New Mexico 87121
online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/ starting August 11, 2023, at 9:00 A.M., ending September 5, 2023, at 5 P.M.
AUCTION: unit #M-5: Paul Hicks:2300 Durand Rd SW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87105: bikes, totes, propane tanks, tools, tables, gardening tools, lawncare tools, printer, shelves, boxes, chairs, fan, misc.
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. August 4, 11, 2023
PUBLIC AUCTION
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION: