NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage Valley Vista, 3901 Ervien ln SW Albuquerque, New Mexico 87121
online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/ starting August 18, 2023, at 9 A.M., ending September 5, 2023, at 5 P.M.
AUCTION: Unit A18-Manika Estrada: 10805 Rio Puerco Trl. SW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87121: boxes, refrigerator, vacuum, stereo, planter pots, wood shelving, lamps, chairs, Misc.
Unit M8-Thomas Jaramillo: 3810 Villa Serena Pl SW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87121: totes, tools, boxes, ac unit, printer box, toolbox, misc.
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. August 4, 11, 2023
PUBLIC AUCTION
