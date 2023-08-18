NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held via competitive bidding by Route 66 Self Storage, 9500 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque NM 87121 on September 4th, 2023 at 6 PM. More info at https://storageauctions.net/f/fxQ. Online bidding available for storage 431, Marcella Mae Salt, 6801 Glenrio Rd NW Albuquerque, NM 87121, household items. Purchases must be made with Money order only and paid for at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. August 18, 25, 2023
PUBLIC AUCTION
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION: