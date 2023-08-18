NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed, of in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
2190 HOLIDAY AVE
LAS CRUCES, NM 88005
575 525-9056
BEGINNING ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 22nd, 2023 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 25TH, 2023 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS: 22,3132,3334,B32,D13,D55,E51,H38,I28,L30,N12,Q14,
Tenant address is “last known.”
Unit 22
Blackwell, Dossie J
110 Kay Ln
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Bags, Clothes, mini fridge, Fencing equipment, Electronics, Misc.
Unit 3132
Hernandez, Maria T
1751 W. Hadley Ave #119
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Boxes, Bags, Tires, Freezer, Furniture, Misc.
Unit 3334
Sanchez, Steven
280 Karen Ave Space 29
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Boxes, Tv, Totes, Paintings, Bikes, Misc.
Unit B32
Freeman, Linda
999 W. Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Totes, Clothes, Furniture, Misc.
Unit D13
Sanchez, Steven
280 Karen Ave Space 29
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Furniture, Dollys, Totes, Baskets, Shed, Misc.
Unit D55
Duran, Anthony
[email protected]
3437 Winterhaven Dr
Las Cruces, NM 88007
Unit items consist of: Beds, TV, Boiler/Water heater, Couch, Boxes, Misc.
Unit E51
Grajeda, Rodolfo
1009 Moonriver loop
Las Cruces, NM 88063
Unit items consist of: TV, Dolly
Unit H38
Mamea, Pitone
507 Cottonweed Rd
Las Cruces, NM 88007
Unit items consist of: Totes, Clothes, Bike, Bags, Misc.
Unit I28
Pena-Torres, Rudy
1530 Dies Ave
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: TV, Electronics, Bike, Totes, Audio Equipment, Misc.
Unit L30
Morales, Claudia
2200 Holiday Ave Sp 34
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Totes, Furniture, Bes, Misc
Unit N12
Bustillos, Jayden L
7561 N Mesa St
El Paso, TX 79912
Unit items consist of: Misc Furniture
Unit Q14
Gibbons, Linda
3337 Winterhaven Dr
Las Cruces, NM 88007
Unit items consist of: Beds, Chair, Boxes, Misc.
HCS Pub. August 18, 25, 2023
PUBLIC SALE
