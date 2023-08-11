NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed, of in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at: storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
2499 El Camino Real
Las Cruces, NM 88007
575 382-0000
BEGINNING ON TUESDAY AUG. 29, 2023 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY SEPT. 1, 2023 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS: 002, 224, 269, 521, & 538 (Tenant address is “last known”)
UNIT 002
ADRIAN AMAYA
119 WILSON AVE.
MACESNEY PARK, IL 61115
Unit items consist of: Mattresses, Totes, Boxes, Bags, misc. items
UNIT 224
RODRIGO J. SALAS
2501 EL CAMINO REAL SP. 37
LAS CRUCES, NM 88007
Unit items consist of: Washer, Dryer, Furniture, misc. items.
UNIT 269
GAIL GONZALES
123 W. MOUNTAIN AVE.
LAS CRUCES, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Furniture, Washer, Dryer, Boxes, Cleaning supplies, misc. items
UNIT 521
RAUL CARREON JR.
P.O.BOX 245
DONA ANA, NM 88032
Unit items consist of: Totes, Boxes, Clothes, Table, Furniture, misc. items
UNIT 538
NORMA HERNANDEZ
215 S. MARTINEZ ST.
LAS CRUCES, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Mattress, Boxes, Xmas Décor, misc. items
HCS Pub. August 11, 18, 2023
PUBLIC SALE
