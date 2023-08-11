NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed of, in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
5395 Bataan Memorial W
LAS CRUCES, NM 88012
575 541-5760
BEGINNING ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 29TH, 2023 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1ST, 2023 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS: 12,488 & 502
Tenant address is “last known.”
Unit 12
JOSEPH LEE
4888 S Wilt Ave
Las Cruces NM 88011
Unit items consist of: Boxes, totes, bags, clothing
Unit 488
SAUL DOMINGUEZ
7430 Aldrich Rd
Las Cruces NM 88011
Unit items consist of: Boxes, totes, clothing
UNIT 502
MELINDA SALAS
12899 Central Ave NE #348
Albuquerque NM 87123
Unit items consist of: Toys, furniture, boxes, mattresses
HCS Pub. August 11, 18, 2023
PUBLIC SALE
