Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Los Lunas Self Storage located at 290 Los Morros Rd NW, Los Lunas, NM 87031 will be selling the following units to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 10am, August 24, 2023. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY
Unit B26 5×10: Amy Chapman, 31 A Valencia Rd, Los Lunas, NM 87042 – Furniture, Misc Bags, Wire Cage
Unit C12 10×10: Mera DeAnda Jr, 1136 Cordoba St, Los Lunas, NM 87031 – Guitar, Metal Tire and Rim, Misc. Household items
HCS Pub. August 11, 18, 2023
Storage Sale
