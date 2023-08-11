Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Los Lunas Self Storage located at 3509 Hwy 47, Los Lunas, NM 87031 will be selling the following units to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 11am, August 24 2023. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY
Unit F28 5×10: Josue Hernandez, 1238 Juan Perea, Los Lunas, NM 87031 – Tools, Air Tank, Boxes of Construction Nails
Unit B45 10×15: Rebecca Volz, PO Box 172, Mountainair, NM 87036 – Propane Tank, Totes, Step Stool, Bookcase, Lamp
Unit B30 5×10: Rebecca Volz, PO Box 172, Mountainair, NM 87036 – Tools, File Cabinet, Lawn Mover, Fan, Furniture
HCS Pub. August 11, 18, 2023
Storage Sale
