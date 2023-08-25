NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart 4800 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 to satisfy a lien on September 12, 2023, at approx. 2 pm at www.storagetreasures.com
EZ7 Joanna Lujan 9101 Guadalupe Trl. NW, Unit A, Albuquerque, NM 87114
EZ20 David Hunter 645 Charleston st.s.e. apt#B Albuquerque, NM 87108
EZ45 Tammy Haskins 4025 Montgomery Blvd NE Apt H03, Albuquerque, NM 87109
EZ63 Samuel Abeita 4321 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast apt 321, Albuquerque, NM 97109
55 Melissa Strickland 3923 San Isidro nw, Albuquerque, NM 87107
138 Daniele Trujillo 32 Bearto Dr, Peralta, NM 87042
262 Devlin A Mayo 3704 Naples ST NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111
338 Richard Williams 7812 Pioneer TR NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109
HCS Pub. August 25, September 1, 2023
PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: