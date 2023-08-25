STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF SANDOVAL
THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
Case No. D-1329-PB-2023-00115
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
LAVONNE BRAWLEY, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the last publication of this Notice or their claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to New Mexico Fiduciary Services (Susan Parkins, CPA), Personal Representative, or to the Law Office of Benjamin Hancock, P.C., One Towne Centre, 6121 Indian School Road NE, Suite 206, Albuquerque, NM 87110, or filed with the Thirteenth Judicial District Court of Sandoval County, New Mexico.
DATED: August 21, 2023
/s/ Susan Parkins
Personal Representative
Prepared by:
LAW OFFICE OF BENJAMIN HANCOCK, P.C.
/s/ Benjamin Hancock
By: Benjamin Hancock
6121 Indian School Road NE, Suite 206
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-508-4343
[email protected]
Attorney for Applicant Douglas L. May
HCS Pub. August 25, September 1, 8, 2023
Case No. D-1329-PB-2023-00115
STATE OF NEW MEXICO