“Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Wednesday September 13, 2023 at 9:00 am. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Pan America, 4620 Pan American Freeway , Albuquerque, NM, 87109
G06 – Terrance Haskins, 3301 Monroe St NE Unit E52, Albuquerque, NM, 87110, Tools cart, Drop freezer, Bikes, Furniture, Microwave, Toys, Crates, Boxes, Cookware, Misc
D22 – Octavia N Course, 6 Ranchitos Plz, Bernalillo, NM, 87004, Purses, Wall art, Clothing, Totes
140 – Michelle Griego, 11 Cielo Lindo, Santa Fe, NM, 87507, Bikes, tires, washer, dryer, animal crate, furniture, audio equipment, wardrobe, tables, gardening tools, and toys
155 – Jose Rodriguez, 410 HEADINGLY AVE NW APT B, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87107, LUGGAGE, TOYS, FURNITURE, BOXES, CLOTHES, SHOES, BOOKS, MISC
226 – Doug Martinez, 11309 Morocco Road Northeast, Albuquerque, NM, 87111, Luggage, Clothes, Cookware, Bedding, Dishes, Cooler, Brooms
306 – Jude Leyba, 5415 Kathryn Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM, 87108, Christmas Decorations, Baby clothes, Tote
097 – Jane Sitterlet, 506 San Juan De Rio Dr. SE, Rio Rancho, NM, 87124, Totes, Chairs, Luggage, Mattress, Box spring, Tool box, Cleaning supplies, Computer parts, Furniture
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with DEBIT or CREDIT CARD, CERTIFIED CHECK or MONEY ORDER ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.”
HCS Pub. August 25, September 1, 2023
Public Auction
“Notice of Public Auction.