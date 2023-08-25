PURSUANT TO the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act [NMSA 1978]. Twice the Space Solano, 750 S Solano Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88001, Twice the Space El Paseo, 1585 El Paseo, Las Cruces, NM 88001, and Twice the Space Hadley, 1712 W Hadley, Las Cruces, NM 88005, will sell the following units contents online at www.storagetreasures.com in a public auction to satisfy the owners lien for rent monies owed on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 11:00 am. The auction will be open to bidding September 1 through September 16, 2023. Facility reserves the right to cancel the auction if the account settles with the owner. Units for consideration: At Solano: SC04: Thomas Koehler, 645 S Alameda Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88005; wood working tools, construction materials, wood shelves, misc. At El Paseo: EP27: Phillip Martinez, 1050 W Amador Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88005; luggage, walkers, misc; At Hadley: H02, H112, H117: Rose Ann Quintana, 1306 Wyoming Ave Apt #2, Las Cruces, NM 88001; H02 – dryer, furniture, beds, misc; H112 – wood furniture, barber chair, tables, shelves, misc; H117 – wood furniture, chairs, shelves, misc.
HCS Pub. August 25, September 1, 2023
Storage Sale
