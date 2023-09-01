STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE PROBATE COURT
BERNALILLO COUNTY
NO. 2023-0340
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
ROBERT E. DURAN, DECEASED.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jason Duran has been appointed as the Personal Representative of the Estate in this probate matter. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the Personal Representative, c/o GENUS LAW GROUP at the address listed below, or filed with the Bernalillo Probate Court- Bernalillo, New Mexico located at 415 Silver Ave SW, 2nd Floor Albuquerque, NM 87102. lf you have any questions, please contact the Bernalillo Probate Court Clerk at (505) 468-1229.
July 12. 2023
(DATE)
Submitted and approved by:
/s/ Renee E Lewis
Renee E. Lewis, Esq.
Anthony Spratley
For Personal Representative Jason Duran
P.O. Box 53578
Albuquerque, NM 87153
Telephone: (505) 317-2700
HCS Pub. September 1, 8, 15, 2023
NO. 2023-0340
STATE OF NEW MEXICO