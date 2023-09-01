STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
PROBATE COURT
Probate No. 20230858
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
KATHERINE ROBERSON GOSSETT, DECEASED
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to STEFFY LAW FIRM, P.C., (Jeanine R. Steffy), 1909 Carlisle Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110, or filed with the Bernalillo County Probate Court, 415 Silver Ave SW 2nd Flr, Albuquerque, NM 87102.
Dated: 8-6, 2023
/s/ Laura Roberson
LAURA ROBERSON,
Personal Representative
STEFFY LAW FIRM, P.C.
By /s/ Jeanine R. Steffy
Jeanine R. Steffy
Attorneys for the Personal Representative of the Estate of KATHERINE ROBERSON GOSSETT, Deceased
1909 Carlisle Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
[email protected]
(505) 331-3031
HCS Pub. September 1, 8, 15, 2023
