STATE OF NEW MEXICO
PROBATE COURT
BERNALILLO COUNTY
No. 2023 0880
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
LILLIAN P. ZILIUS, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
JOHN P. ZILIUS, has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of LILLIAN P. ZILIUS, deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to JOHN P. ZILIUS at 19 Storyteller Ct., Sandia Park, NM 87047, or to Walk-In Wills Carlisle, P.C. (Carlos A. Jauregui, Esq.) at 2000 Carlisle Blvd NE, Suite G, Albuquerque, NM 87110, and may be filed with the Probate Court of Bernalillo County; New Mexico.
Dated: August 23, 2023
/s/ John P. Zilius
JOHN P. ZILIUS,
Personal Representative
Walk-In Wills Carlisle, P.C.
By /s/ Carlos A. Jauregui
Carlos A. Jauregui
2000 Carlisle Blvd NE, Suite G
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110
(505) 903-7000
Attorneys for Personal Representative
HCS Pub. September 1, 8, 15, 2023
