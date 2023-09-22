STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2023-07373
IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE
OF PHIL STEVEN MARTINEZ
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Phil Steven Martinez, resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name as follows:
PHIL STEVEN MARTINEZ to PHIL STEVEN ARCHIBEQUE
This Petition will be heard telephonically before the Honorable Lisa Chavez Ortega, District Judge, on October 4, 2023 at 2:10 p.m.
Please call 1-800-747-5150 at the exact time of the scheduled hearing. The Access Code is 8460123. If you join the call and another hearing is still in process, please mute your phone and wait for your case to be called.
Respectfully submitted,
DURAN & McDONALD, LLC
/s/ Brendan D. McDonald
Brendan D. McDonald
219 Central Ave. NW, Suite 201
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 924-2121
[email protected]
HCS Pub. September 22, 29, 2023
No. D-202-CV-2023-07373
STATE OF NEW MEXICO