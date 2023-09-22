NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed of, in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
5395 Bataan Memorial W
LAS CRUCES, NM 88012
575 541-5760
BEGINNING ON TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10TH, 2023 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13TH, 2023 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNIT: 441
Tenant address is “last known.”
Unit 441
JAMES VINER
6760 Macarthur Rd
Las Cruces NM 88012
Unit items consist of: Ladders, scaffold, tools, industrial furniture, fishing rods, tool boxes
HCS Pub. September 22, 29, 2023
PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE