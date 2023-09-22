“Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Wednesday October 11, 2023 at 9:00 am. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Coors, 2559 Coors Blvd NW , Albuquerque, NM, 87120
J05 – Luis Rios, 4518 sorrel ln SW, Albuquerque, NM, 87105, Futon, fan, boxes, shoes
I65 – Rhonda Archuleta, 1520 54th St NW, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87105, Boxes, clothes
I01 – Rafael Munoz, 135 57th st sw, Albuquerque, NM, 87121, speakers tools furniture car parts misc
L18 – MICHELLE HEMOVICH-STRATTA, 1700 MARKET ST NW APT 201, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87120, Misc household items
J80 – Cory Morehead, 2600 Americare Ct NW 6110, Albuquerque, NM, 87120, blankets, shelf, boxes
J62 – Albert Romero, 1031 Waldie Rd SW Apt B, Albuquerque, NM, 87105, box, household items clothes
L16 – CARLOS Renteria, 3405 lafayette dr apt D, Albulquerque, NM, 87121, tires toiletries, rims
L09 – Jose Moreno, 8410 Trumbull ave, Albulquerque, NM, 87120, Camping equipment, grill
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with DEBIT or CREDIT CARD, CERTIFIED CHECK or MONEY ORDER ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.”
HCS Pub. September 22, 29, 2023
