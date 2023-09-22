“Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Wednesday October 11, 2023 at 9:00 am. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – San Mateo, 5220 San Mateo Blvd NE , Albuquerque, NM, 87109
150 – Dana Daye, 3200 32nd Cir SE, Rio Rancho, NM, 87124, Mattress, decor, chairs, tables, bookshelf
051 – Andrew Sanchez, 2445 Zena Lona St NE, Albuquerque, nm, 87112, Bookshelf, table, writing desk, boxes, bags, clothes, stuffed animals
323 – Jose Vasquez-delacruz, 6001 moon st ne apt813, Albuquerque, nm, 87111, Boxes, cables, totes, lawn chair, xmas items
280 – Dana Lords, 8116 Monterey E. Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109, Night stand, dresser, artwork, books, totes, boxes, xmas gear, baby play pen
324 – Jose Vasquez-delacruz, 6001 moon st ne apt813, Albuquerque, nm, 87111, TVs, chair, sports equipment, desk, bags, trash bags, ladder
334 – George Skeet, 4532 Carlisle Blvd NE, Apt 97, Albuquerque, NM, 87109, Mattress, table, A/C, head board, trash bag, cabinets, wood
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with DEBIT or CREDIT CARD, CERTIFIED CHECK or MONEY ORDER ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.”
HCS Pub. September 22, 29, 2023
Public Auction
“Notice of Public Auction.