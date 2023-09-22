“Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Wednesday October 11, 2023 at 9:00 am. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Bernalillo, 255 S Hill Rd , Bernalillo, NM, 87004
A171 – Isiah Smith, 708 Mountain RD NE, Albuquerquee, NM, 87102, Ladder, Mattress, box springs, table and chairs, bins, ping pong, x-mas tree
290 – Valentina N Leyba, 29 Sangre De Cristo Rd, Placitas, NM, 87043, Boxes, furniture, bbq grill, couch, hand tools, wheel barrel, native drums, bins, space heater.
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with DEBIT or CREDIT CARD, CERTIFIED CHECK or MONEY ORDER ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.”
HCS Pub. September 22, 29, 2023
