“Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Wednesday October 11, 2023 at 9:00 am. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Pan America, 4620 Pan American Freeway , Albuquerque, NM, 87109
056 – Shane Lujan, 1600 Indian School Rd NE Apt#245, Albuquerque, NM, 87110, chair, boxes, clothes, furniture, books, gardning tools, bags, bedding, misc. vinyls, automotive fluids, wall art
040 – Christopher Moulin, 2901 Girard Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87110, Tool cabinet, Bike, Speakers, File cabinet, Skateboard, Cooler, Tools, Luggage, Clothes, TV, Movies, Gas cans, Boxes, Totes
E10 – Jacob Maestas, White Eagle Ln House #144, Ohkay Owingeh, NM, 87566, Table, Dresser with no drawers, Charcoal grill, Blankets, Towel
215 – Marc Shuter, 3803 Aztec Rd. ne, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87110, Furniture, old gas can, wooden drawers
006 – Richard Davenport, 1711 Sunset, RIO RANCHO, NM, 87124, Totes/boxes, books/magazines, lawn mower, walker, bedding, cleaning tools, wood shelves, space heater, work out equiptment, bicycles, metal frame, luggage, toaster oven, small trunk
E31 – Jose A Herrera, 3210 Tulane Dr NE, Albbuquerque, NM, 87107, clothes, stepbar for truck or other large vehicle, furniture, heater, stool, misc. filters and construction equipment, fan
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with DEBIT or CREDIT CARD, CERTIFIED CHECK or MONEY ORDER ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.”
September 22, 29, 2023
