“Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Wednesday October 11, 2023 at 9:00 am. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Eubank, 4801 Eubank Blvd NE , Albuquerque, NM, 87111
40033 – Holly Bowman, 3419 Juan Tabo Blvd, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87111, Art, décor, lamps, mirrors, vacuum, rug, chairs, couch, tv, umbrella, pedestal, dolly
18011 – Victor Murphy, PO Box 8572, Albuquerque, NM, 87198, Luggage, wagon, tarp, boxes, bags, lawn chair, pet bed
20015 – JAN ABUGHARBIEH, 609 MESILLA SE APT 12, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87108 , Luggage, boxes, chairs, type writer, stepladder, foldout bed
APT2 – Leroy Salazar, 4801 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87111, Misc household items
15016 – Shannon Olivas, 10420 San Gabriel Rd NE, Albuqerque, NM, 87111, Tvs, lamps, chairs, steam mop, washer/dryer, dressers, fridge, beds, couches, boxes, totes, trash can, papasan chair, bags
90011 – J. DIANNE DUFF LEACH, 3474 White Horse Dr. SE, Rio Rancho, NM, 87124, filing cabinets, computer, wall art, mirror, boxes, writing desk, easals, magazines, type writer, chair, table, nightstand.
90012 – J. DIANNE DUFF LEACH, 3474 White Horse Dr. SE, Rio Rancho, NM, 87124, filing cabinets, computer, wall art, mirror, boxes, writing desk, easals, magazines, type writer, chair, table, nightstand.
90010 – J. DIANNE DUFF LEACH, 3474 White Horse Dr. SE, Rio Rancho, NM, 87124, filing cabinets, computer, wall art, mirror, boxes, writing desk, easals, magazines, type writer, chair, table, nightstand.
10054 – Taneshia Smith, 1328 Santa Rosa dr Apt 102, Kissimmee, Florida, 34741, Mattresses, lamp, tv, table, laptop, modem, instant pot, curtains, electronics
11020 – Ian Campbell, 7303 Montgomery Blvd ne A16, Albuquerque, NM, 87109, Vacuum, boxes, art, toys, kitchenware, shelving, piano keyboard, wheelchairs, bedding, papazan chair.
21013 – Adrianna Hinton, 4913 Osuna PL NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87111, Bikes, kids toys, plushies, boxes, clothes, furniture, lamp, cleaning supplies, monitor, stereo equipment, art, decoration
60018 – Sarah Spiess, 1007 Garcia St NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87112, WHEELCHAIR, BEDDING, MICROWAVE, FURNITURE, BOOKS, BOXES, SHOES, CLOTHES
B2001 – Jonathan Aragon, 1504 Willys Knight NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87112, Tool boxes, ladders, construction material, gutters, dog crates, air compressor, filing cabinet, rims, hand tools, lawn equipment, drill press
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with DEBIT or CREDIT CARD, CERTIFIED CHECK or MONEY ORDER ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.”
HCS Pub. September 22, 29, 2023
Public Auction
“Notice of Public Auction.