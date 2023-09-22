TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: PURSUANT TO NM STATUTES, CHAPTER 314, HB 273, (Self Storage Lien Act) that the following storage unit(s) will be sold on Monday October 2nd, 2023 at 2:00 PM to satisfy liens claimed by Albuquerque Self Storage, Inc. (13041 Central NE) together with all costs of sale.
A-9 Martinez, Bernardino 617 Marcella Pl NE ABQ NM 87123. Nice furniture, Vase, Kitchen items, Butcher block, Amore, Jewelry stand, Dining set, Tower speakers, Piano, Misc. $ 1467.05 *Minimum opening bid $ 200.00*
R-514 Martinez, Bernardino 617 Marcella Pl NE ABQ NM 87123. Nice furniture set, Technics speakers, Craftsman air tank, Krochet set, Washer/dryer, Sleigh, Telescope, Fishing gear, Artwork $ 1467.05 *Minimum opening bid $ 200.00*
D-105 Hilliard, Jesse 516 Indiana St SE Apt B ABQ NM 87108 Childs Razor MX 350 bike, Toys, Misc. $ 626.63
E-148 Tomaszawski, Angelica 1200 Dickerson Dr SE Apt 122 ABQ NM 87106. Car parts, Misc. $ 816.53
I-238 Reid, Roxroy 100 Richard Rd Corrales NM 87048 Dining set, Twister lights, Hose, Lots of Misc. $ 566.73
J-314 Montoya, Leah 1605 Indian School Rd ABQ NM 87104 Giant stuffed animals, Backpacks, Misc. $ 547.63
K-377 McCray, Letittia 13000 Chico Rd NE ABQ NM 87123 Kent bike, Skateboards, Punching bag, TV’s, Fishing gear, Totes, Lots of Misc. $ 662.03
All of the above storage lockers may be withdrawn at any time without prior notice.
H. Martinez,
Manager
HCS Pub. September 22, 29, 2023
Storage Sale
