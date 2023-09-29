STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
NO. D-202-DM-2022-2731
CONNIE ARAGON
Petitioner,
vs.
MARTIN DE JESUS RAMIREZ M
Respondent,
AMENDED NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION
STATE OF NEW MEXICO to the above-named Respondent(s). Greetings:
You are hereby notified that the above-named Petitioner has filed a civil action against you in the above entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being:
DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
Unless you enter your appearance in said cause on or before the day of 11-6-23, a judgment by default will be entered against you.
Name and address of Petitioner or Petitioner’s Attorney:
WITNESS the Honorable JANE C. LEVY, District Judge of the Second Judicial District Court of the State of New Mexico, and the seal of the District Court of Bernalillo County, this 15 day of SEPTEMBER 2023.
KATINA WATSON
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
By: /s/ Valerie S Begay
Deputy Clerk
HCS Pub. September 29, October 6, 13, 2023
NO. D-202-DM-2022-2731
STATE OF NEW MEXICO