STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2022-04335
DANIEL GARCIA, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
OF THE ESTATE OF ERMENEGILDO “HERMAN” GARCIA,
Plaintiff,
v.
ALFREDO GARCIA IF LIVING OR IF DECEASED
HIS UNKNOWN HEIRS, ELOISA G. GARCIA IF LIVING
OR IF DECEASED HER UNKNOWN HEIRS, JOSE
GABRIEL GARCIA IF LIVING OR IF DECEASED
HIS HEIRS, ELVIRA GARCIA IF LIVING OR IF
DECEASED HER UNKNOWN HEIRS, MARK G. GARCIA
IF LIVING OR IF DECEASED HIS HEIRS, ANDREW J.
POPE IF LIVING OR IF DECEASED HIS HEIRS, QUICKEN
LOANS, LLC, MARGARET J. HIRSCH IF LIVING OR IF
DECEASED HER HEIRS, WATERSTONE MORTGAGE
CORPORATION, and THE UNKNOWN
CLAIMANTS OF INTEREST IN THE PREMISES
ADVERSE TO THE PLAINTIFFS,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
GREETINGS to: Alfredo Garcia, Eloisa G. Garcia, Jose Gabriel Garcia, Elvira Garcia and/or the Unknown Heirs of Alfredo Garcia, Eloisa G. Garcia, Jose Gabriel Garcia, and Elvira Garcia as well as the Unknown Claimants of Interest in the Premises Adverse to Plaintiff. You are hereby notified that Daniel Garcia, Personal Representative of the estate of Ermenegildo “Herman” Garcia, Plaintiff in the instant cause of action, has filed a Verified Complaint to Quiet Title to Real Estate pertaining to the following described property in the County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico as follows:
THAT CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND BEING THE WESTERLY PORTION OF TRACTS 66-B-2 AND 214-A AS SHOWN ON M.R.G.C.D. PROPERTY MAP NO. 27, AND BEING WITHIN THE VILLAGE OF LOS RANCHOS DE ALBUQUERQUE, BERNALILLO COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, ALSO BEING THAT TRACT OF LAND DESCRIBED BY QUITCLAIM DEED FILED AUGUST 16, 1971 IN VOLUME D900, FOLIO 415, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY A SURVEY AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER, AND BEING A POINT ON THE EASTERLY LINE OF RIO GRANDE BLVD. NW, AND ALSO BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LANDS OF E. AND R. SANCHEZ, AS THE SAME IS SHOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE PLAT THEREOF FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF BERNALILLO COUNTY, NEW MEXICO ON MAY 6, 1971; RUNNING FROM SAID BEGINNING POINT AND LEAVING SAID BLVD. LINE S. 81°36’19” E., 1234.57 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER; THENCE S. 09°15’36” W., 118.87 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER; THENCE N. 81°13’36” W., 388.99 FEET; THENCE N. 08°32’10” E., 98.88 FEET; THENCE N. 81°40’43” W., 854.50 FEET TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER, BEING A POINT ON THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID RIO GRANDE BLVD. NW; THENCE ALONG SAID BLVD. LINE N. 37°53’11” E., 21.25 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 1.4019 ACRES MORE OR LESS.
Plaintiff seeks the establishment of the estate in fee simple in and to the Property against the adverse claims of the Defendants; and each of them, and everyone claiming by, through, or under them, be barred and forever stopped from having or claiming any lien upon, or any right, title, or interest in or to the Property adverse to the estate of Plaintiff, that the title of Plaintiff thereto in fee simple be forever quieted and set at rest; and that Plaintiff have judgment against any Defendant who may appear other than by disclaimer. You are required to file with the Clerk of the Court of Bernalillo County an Answer to Complaint or a responsive pleading, by November 22, 2023 or judgment or other appropriate relief may be rendered against you by default. The law firm Budagher & Tann, Guy W. Tann, whose address is 3500 Comanche, NE Building B, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87107, and whose telephone number is (505) 881-9060, represents Plaintiff in this matter. WITNESS the Honorable Joshua A. Allison, District Court Judge of said Court of the State of New Mexico and the Seal of the Second Judicial District Court of said County, this 9/18/2023, 2023.
CLERK OF THE COURT
KATINA WATSON
CLERK OF THE COURT
/s/ Alyssa Garza
Deputy Clerk
HCS Pub. September 29, October 6, 13, 2023
