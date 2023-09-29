PURSUANT TO the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act [NMSA 1978]. Twice the Space Picacho, 2411 W Picacho Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88007, Twice the Space Missouri, 1750 Luna St, Las Cruces, NM 88001, Twice the Space Dona Ana, 2810 Dona Ana Rd, Las Cruces, NM 88007 and Twice the Space Hadley, 1712 W Hadley, Las Cruces, NM 88005, will sell the following units contents in an online public auction at www.storagetreasures.com to satisfy the owners lien for rent monies owed on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 11:00 am. The auction will be open to bidding October 1 through October 14, 2023. Facility reserves the right to cancel auction up until payment is made at the facility. Units for consideration: At Picacho: P019: Gloria Apodoca, 3301 Fosberg Rd #85, Turlock, CA 95382; wicker furniture, ladder, tools, dressers, misc; P078: Ruth Woodall, 718 Tonja, Las Cruces, NM 88005; sofas, furniture, computer parts, kennel, misc; P081: Traca Lee Stevens and John Bradley: 646 Lonesome Rd, Las Cruces, NM 88007; bicycle, bicycle parts, bike tools, misc; At Missouri: M62: Ruth Woodall, 718 Tonja, Las Cruces, NM 88005; flat screen tv, power tools, clothing, furniture, equipment, misc; At Dona Ana: DA02: Wendy Sanchez, 28 Sunrunner Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88012; Wooden bedroom set, mattresses; DA28: Charles & Alexandria Wilson, 602 Weinriech Trlr 10, Las Cruces, NM 88007; mattresses, furniture, tools, misc; DA30: Crystal Armijo, 2595 Mars Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88012; vintage leather sofas, flat screen tv, washer, dryer, household items, misc; and At Hadley: H77: Christina Gamboa, 1821 Poplar Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88001; TV stand, beautician supplies, tires, tools, misc.
HCS Pub. September 29, October 6, 2023
Storage Sale
