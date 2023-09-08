STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
NO. D-202-PB-2023-00429
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
MARK ALLAN MILLER, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that BONNIE GAY MILLER has been appointed personal representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned personal representative at his attorney’s address as listed below or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, 400 Lomas Blvd. NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102, PO Box 488, County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87103.
DATED: August 31, 2023.
Respectfully submitted,
HURLEY TOEVS STYLES HAMBLING
& PANTER, PA
By: /s/ Gregory W. MacKenzie
Gregory W. MacKenzie, Esq.
Attorneys for Personal Representative
PO Box 31670
Albuquerque, NM 87190-1670
(505) 888-1188
[email protected]
HCS Pub. September 8, 15, 22, 2023
