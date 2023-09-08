In the Second Judicial District
County of Bernalillo
State of New Mexico
No. D-202-PB-2023-00605
In the Matter of the Estate of
Pamela Ann Lyyski, deceased
Notice to Creditors
Notice is hereby given that MARCELLA ANN MOYA-ALBEE and ANTHONY LEE MOYA have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this Estate. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the Co-Personal Representatives in care of their attorneys at the address below, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court in Bernalillo County, New Mexico.
R. Tracy Sprouls
RODEY, DICKASON, SLOAN, AKIN & ROBB, P.A.
P.O. Box 1888
Albuquerque, NM 87103-1888
(505) 768-7355
ATTORNEYS FOR CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
HCS Pub. September 8, 15, 22, 2023
