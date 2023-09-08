STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-PB-2023-00607
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
NANCY LANDSKROENER , deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that CAITLIN VINYARD and CHRISTIAN LANDSKROENER have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claim within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned attorney for the Personal Representative, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, 400 Lomas Blvd., NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.
DATED: September 5, 2023
Respectfully Submitted:
Aldridge, Hammar & Wexler, P.A.
By: /s/ Kevin D. Hammar
Kevin D. Hammar
Attorneys for Co-Personal Representatives
1212 Pennsylvania NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
(505) 266-8787
[email protected]
HCS Pub. September 8, 15, 22, 2023
