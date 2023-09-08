Sedillo Self Storage, 1275 NM 333, Tijeras, NM 87059, (505) 281-2328, pursuant to the Self Storage Lien Act effective 7/87, will sell the following units at public auction to satisfy the Landlord’s Lien on Tuesday September 19 at 6:00pm at www.albuquerqueauctionaddiction.com. Visit website to register to bid and get more information.
Unit 801 – Robert Scheid – 1232 Mertensia Rd, Apt 2, Farmington, NY 14425 – plastic tubs, household misc.
HCS Pub. September 8, 15, 2023
Storage Sale
