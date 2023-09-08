NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage Valley Vista, 3901 Ervien ln SW Albuquerque, New Mexico 87121
online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/ starting September 16, 2023, at 9 A.M., ending October 3, 2023, at 5 P.M.
AUCTION: unit
E6-Cynthia Hendrickson: 2041 North 38th St. Phoenix, AZ, 85008: BBQ grill, totes, boxes, computer stuff, office chairs, cubby drawers, tables, misc.
D24-Manuel Corral: 204 General Hodges St NE Albuquerque, New Mexico 87123: Beds, toys, boxes, child seat, misc.
G16-Tenille Chavez: Tires, couch, entertainment center, boxes, furniture, bags, Beds, totes, chairs, misc.
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. September 8, 15, 2023
PUBLIC AUCTION
