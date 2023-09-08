NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed, of in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at: storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
2499 El Camino Real
Las Cruces, NM 88007
575 382-0000
BEGINNING ON TUESDAY SEPT. 26, 2023 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY SEPT. 29, 2023 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS: 009, 072, 307, 327, 352, 384, 630, 665, & 702 (Tenant address is “last known”)
UNIT 072
JAY RENFROE
4904 DE ARMOUN RD
ANCHORAGE, AK 99516
Unit items consist of: Vacuum, Night Stand, Chair, Totes, Car Seat, Boxes, misc. items.
UNIT 307
NOEMI RAMIREZ
2301 E CAMINO REAL APT. 606
LAS CRUCES, NM 88007
Unit items consist of: Washer, Dryer, Furniture, Tables, Toys, Decoration, misc. items
UNIT 327
BRANDY LOUGHBOROUGH
1010 LUNA ST.
LAS CRUCES, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Boxes, Totes, Luggage, Filing Cabinets, Bags, misc. items
UNIT 352
MARIAH R. SILVA
779 SUN BONET LN.
LAS CRUCES, NM 88007
Unit items consist of: Box, Totes, Toys, Vacuum, misc. items
UNIT 384
SHAYNE M. BAKER
2130 GLADYS DR.
LAS CRUCES, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Boxes, Totes, Furniture, misc. items
UNIT 630
GABRIELA PADILLA
1900 NORTH SOLANO DR. #80
LAS CRUCES, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Tools, Small Aquarium, misc. items
UNIT 702
EZEQUIEL DE LA CRUZ
1635 WADE
LAS CRUCES, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Boxes, Pillow, misc. items
HCS Pub. September 8, 15, 2023
PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE