PUBLIC AUCTION

Lien sale will be held via competitive bidding by Route 66 Self Storage, 9500 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque NM 87121 on September 25th, 2023 at 6 PM. More info at https://storageauctions.net/f/fxQ. Online bidding available for storages 113, Sullivan Scott, 1704 Summerfield Pl SW Albuquerque, NM 87121, household; 105 and 162, Uwe Pohl, 220 San Thomas Ln Sw Albuquerque, NM 87121, household; 500, Terri Santiago, 727 Stetson Dr SW Albuquerque, NM 87121, household; 150, Faryn Yellup, 410 Feldspar Dr NE Albuquerque, NM 98124, household; 545, Teneka M Lucero, 6420 Sage RD SW Albuquerque, New Mexico 87121, household; 341, Justo Ramirez, 10017 Benavides Rd SW Albuqueruque, NM 87121, household.
Purchases must be made with Money order only and paid for at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. September 8, 15, 2023
