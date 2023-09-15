NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On October 27, 2023 at 2:20 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same:
2009 Toyota Tacoma VIN 3TMLU42NX9M030165. NM license plate 452TRJ. Last known registered owner is Lalio Stanford of Zuni, NM. In the amount of $1548.48. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.
HCS Pub. September 15, 22, 2023
