NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On October 27, 2023 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same:
2020 Nissan Versa VIN 3N1CN8EV1LL913491. NM license plate348WSK. Last known registered owner is Carmen Matilde Sorzano De Trujillo of Albuquerque, NM. In the amount of $1389.54 Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.
HCS Pub. September 15, 22, 2023
PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE