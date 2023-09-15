Notice is hereby given that Alameda Storage of NE Albuquerque, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following unit for online bid auction. Alameda Storage of NE Albuquerque does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality, or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time, and place.
Date: March 20, 2023, Time: all sales will conclude at 8:00 A.M. online at www.storagetreasures.com Units can be viewed and bid on for at least 10 days prior to auction start time at the website listed. Any paid-up units will be pulled from the sale list.
C2, Christian Wood, 6614 Karlson Dr NE, Albuquerque NM 87113, Toddler bed, toy shelf, hangers, kids clothes, DVD’s, nerf gun, personal items, toys, bags and totes, back packs, men’s shoes
HCS Pub. September 15, 22, 2023
Storage Sale
