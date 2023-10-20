“Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Wednesday November 08, 2023 at 9:00 am. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Pan America, 4620 Pan American Freeway , Albuquerque, NM, 87109
137 – George Williams, 2427 Espanola NE Apt 2, Albuquerque, NM, 87110, Chair, Computer Monitor, Oxygen tank, Furniture, Art, Work out Equiptment, Boxes, Luggage, Stareo Equiptment, Tool Box, Vacuum, Printer, Totes, Camping Chairs
B03 – Jacob Trujillo, 8958 4th street nw, Albuqueruqe, new mexico, 87114, Backpack, Tool box, Totes, Mattress, Boxes, Clothes, Futon with cushion, Furniture, Decorations, Misc.
E02 – John Robinson, 900 Continental Loop SE APT 68, Albuquerque, NM, 87108, BIKES, SLED, SUITCASE,TOTES, TOASTER OVEN, MISC.
C19 – Fabian Esparza, 1401 Bryn Mawr Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87107, Tools, Tv, Air Pump, Work Shoes, Bags, Microwave, Monitor, Car Jack
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with DEBIT or CREDIT CARD, CERTIFIED CHECK or MONEY ORDER ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.”
HCS Pub. October 20, 27, 2023
Public Auction
“Notice of Public Auction.