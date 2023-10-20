NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart 720 1st Street NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102 to satisfy a lien on November 8, 2023 at approx. 2:30pm at www.storagetreasures.com
B19- Lorena m Lopez 700 2nd street, Albuquerque, NM 87102.
D18- Richard Baca 2025 Rio grande Blvd, Albuquerque, NM 87104.
E06- Richard Baca 1500 Central SW unit 311, Albuquerque, NM 87104.
F72- Lora Hanson Po Box 744, Ruidoso, NM 88355.
HCS Pub. October 20, 27, 2023
